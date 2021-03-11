Evelyn Jane (Campbell) Williams

Evelyn (Evie) Jane Williams, 89, of Knox passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Clareview Nursing Home in Sligo.

Born December 17, 1931, in Clarion, Evie was the daughter of the late Francis and Macie (Thompson) Campbell.

Evie married Ed Williams who preceded her in death on April 4, 1998.

Evie worked at Sylvania in Brookville PA; Heffner TV in Knox PA; Jordan’s Hardware in Knox PA and Mellon Bank in Knox PA.

Evie enjoyed fishing at her camp at Chataqua Lake and visits from the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed having family dinners on holidays and other occasions. In earlier days, Evie enjoyed league bowling, crochet, and counted cross stitch.

Loved ones left to cherish Evelyn’s memory are her children David (Rose) Williams of Knox and Ed (Nancy) Williams of Knox, a son-in-Law Bill Nebinski of Knox; her grandchildren Monica (Mike) Cussins of Murrells Inlet, SC, Becky (Dale) Hines of Charlotte, NC, Erika (Jeremy) Boocks of Cranberry, Bill Nebinski, Jr of Warren, PA, Mike (Brandy) Williams of DuBois and Scott (Andrea) Williams of Shippenville; her great grandchildren Mackenzie Dolmovich of Atlanta, GA, Malea Cussins of Murrells Inlet, SC Casey Mullooly and Ryen Boocks of Cranberry, Lily, Alex, & Will Nebinski of Warren, Adeline & Clara Williams of DuBois and Lucas & Jocelyn Williams of Shippenville; her sisters Shirley (Robert) Fink of Butler and Sandy (Tom) Hannold of Clarion.

Along with her husband and parents Evie was preceded in death by her daughter Cheri Nebinski; her sisters Louise Finnefrock, Marie Corbett, Thelma McClaine, & Marion Myers and her brothers John, James, & Robert Campbell.

The Family will receive friends at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave, Knox PA, on Friday March 12, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. till Noon with funeral services to follow at Noon at the funeral home. Pastor Tom Hannold will be officiating the funeral service.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.