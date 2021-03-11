 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings for Expanding Restaurant

Thursday, March 11, 2021 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

JOIN THE LEADER IN BBQ… DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is expanding and opening a new location in Dubois.

They are looking to hire a 1) Pitmaster/general maintenance, 5-6) customer service representatives, and an operations manager.

Meat Cutting, Restaurant Experience, and Catering experience appreciated but they will train the right person.

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is also hiring a 1) Pitmaster/general maintenance, 2-3) customer service representatives for the Lucinda location.

To be on the DB’s Team, you will need a positive attitude, dress appropriately, be dedicated and responsible, have a strong work ethic, and are willing to work evenings, various shifts, and weekends.

Be ready to enjoy your job, learn a skill, and become a team member of a nationally recognized BBQ company.

Send letters of interest and resumes to Douglas Bauer at [email protected]

Or Mail to:

Doug Bauer
DB’s Smokin’ BBQ
P.O. Box 12
Lucinda, PA 16235

Attn: Bedrock (for Dubois location)
or
Attn: The Shack (for Lucinda location)

Please include the above information to signify your desired location.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.