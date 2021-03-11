 

Johnsonburg Wins Battle With Union

Thursday, March 11, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Eric-Christoff-Johnsonburg-BakaysaJOHNSONBURG, Pa. – Johnsonburg trailed at the break, but came out firing in the second half to a quarterfinal round win over Union, 41-31.

(Archived Photo from 2019-20 by: Jared Bakaysa)

The Rams were down 15-11 at halftime but topped their first-half scoring total in each of the remaining quarters, scoring 14 in the third and 16 in the fourth. The scoring rush combined with Johnsonburg’s tight fourth-quarter defense gave the Rams the edge, with the Rams outscoring Union 16-5 in the last quarter.

Gabe Watts and Cameron Stelene each led Johnsonburg with 12 points. Caden Rainey scored 11 points for Union.

Johnsonburg will advance to face Cameron County in the Class A semifinals on Friday.


