Keystone Clinches Finals Spot with Dominant Win

KNOX, Pa. – Keystone eased their way into the Class AA Finals with a dominant 49-11 victory over Kane.

(Archived Photo from 2019-20 from: Mary Rearick)

The Panthers allowed only one point through the first three quarters, taking charge of the game early before taking their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. Keystone’s offense was also rolling, scoring 45 points through the first three quarters.

Emily Lauer led Keystone with 19 points. Natalie Bowser and Jozee Weaver also reached double figures for the Panthers, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Panthers will next host Brockway in the Class AA Finals on Friday.

