 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Keystone Clinches Finals Spot with Dominant Win

Thursday, March 11, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Emily-Lauer-Mary-RearickKNOX, Pa. – Keystone eased their way into the Class AA Finals with a dominant 49-11 victory over Kane.

(Archived Photo from 2019-20 from: Mary Rearick)

The Panthers allowed only one point through the first three quarters, taking charge of the game early before taking their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. Keystone’s offense was also rolling, scoring 45 points through the first three quarters.

Emily Lauer led Keystone with 19 points. Natalie Bowser and Jozee Weaver also reached double figures for the Panthers, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Panthers will next host Brockway in the Class AA Finals on Friday.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.