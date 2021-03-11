 

Kim Renee Carbaugh

Thursday, March 11, 2021 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-e5HubTQcEjVdKim Renee Carbaugh, 61, of Seneca, died at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 following a period of declining health.

Born September 27, 1959 in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Nancy (Protzman) Middleton.

She was a 1979 graduate of Cranberry High School. Kim attended the Venango County Vo-Tech and studied food service.

She, along with her husband, were very active in the Shriners Zem Zem Tri-Wheels; Kim often helped with their fundraising efforts.

Above all else, Kim loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also loved to play Bingo and try her luck on lottery tickets. She enjoyed doing Diamond Art and mowing her yard. Kim loved her dog, “Sissy.”

She worked in the custodial department at the Presbyterian Home in Oil City. More recently she had worked at Spanky’s and Fox’s Pizza in Seneca.

She was married in Brookville on February 2, 1980 to Lou D. Carbaugh, and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Rachel Boyer and her husband Josh of Seneca, and Crystal Becker and her husband Joe of Seneca; and three grandsons, Nolan and Deacon Boyer and Joey Becker.

Kim is also survived by her siblings: Jackie Middleton and his wife Terri, Deborah Middleton, Glenn “Chip” Middleton, Tina Paich and her husband Jim, Bill Middleton and his wife Brenda, and Mark Middleton; a sister-in-law, Melanie Preston Middleton; her mother-in-law, Patricia Carbaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mike Middleton.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Friday (March 12) from 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday (March 13) at 10 a.m. with Pastor Randy Kightlinger, VNA Hospice Chaplain, officiating. Interment will be in Melat Cemetery in Kennerdell, Rockland Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1645 West 8th St, Erie, PA 16505.

To express online condolences to Kim’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


