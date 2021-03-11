23 New State Historical Markers Approved

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has approved 23 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers.

Chinese Workers in Beaver Falls, the first large workforce of Chinese in Pennsylvania; Dr. James Oscar Cooper, a founder of one of America’s first Black fraternities; Ephrata Female Composers, three women of a religious society who were among the first American women composers; and the classic Christmas song Winter Wonderland are among the subjects of the new markers.

Selected from 39 applications, the markers will be added to the nearly 2,300 familiar blue signs with gold lettering along roads throughout Pennsylvania.

Since 1946 PHMC’s Historical Markers have chronicled the people, places, and events that have affected the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries. The signs feature subjects such as Native Americans and early settlers, government and politics, athletes, entertainers, artists, struggles for freedom and equality, factories and businesses, and a multitude of other noteworthy topics.

Nominations for Pennsylvania Historical Markers may be submitted by any individual or organization and are evaluated by a panel of independent experts from across the state and approved by the agency’s commissioners.

More information on the Pennsylvania Historical Marker Program, including application information, is available online at www.PAHistoricalMarkers.com.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

