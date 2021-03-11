Northwest Commission Now Accepting COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program Applications

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Northwest Commission is now accepting COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) applications from hospitality industry businesses in Clarion, Forest, Venango, and Warren Counties.

(Pictured: Jill Foys, Executive Director of the Northwest Commission)

The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization (CEDO) to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) in Clarion, Forest, Venango, and Warren counties.

CHIRP was recently established by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to help support its hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Each county in the state has been allocated funds from the $145 million workmen’s compensation surplus.

“The $145 million was allocated to all 67 Pennsylvania counties based on their population in the 2019 census update,” said Rebecca Beach, Northwest Commission Loan Program Manager. “Using this data, it was determined that Clarion, Forest, Venango, and Warren Counties will receive $435,363, $82,082, $573,884, and $443,892, respectively.”

The program aims to assist with business expenses not already paid by other federal, state, or local grants. To be eligible, businesses will be required to document a loss of at least 25% of gross revenue in any quarter between March 31st, 2020, and December 30, 2020, in comparison to the same quarter in 2019. Those who were part of the Commonwealth’s mandated shut down due to the pandemic, had 50% or more loss of gross revenue, and have not received other grants will be given priority consideration for the funds.

“The program is intended to assist those hospitality businesses who were impacted by global pandemic,” Jill Foys, Executive Director said. “The application process is required to be online and we are working closely with our County Commissioners and their economic development agencies and fiscal staff to make the process as user-friendly as possible.”

The Northwest Commission will begin accepting online applications on Wednesday, March 10, at 9:00 a.m. A link to the online application can be found on each of the county’s websites as well as on the Northwest Commission website.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until funding has been exhausted, or June 15, 2021, whichever occurs first.

All who wish to receive more information on CHIRP grants in Clarion, Forest, Venango, and Warren Counties, please send an email to [email protected]

