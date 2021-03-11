Police Searching for Missing Corsica Woman

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police are attempting to locate a Corsica woman who has not been seen since early February.

Police say 43-year-old Shannon L. Gray was last seen in Corsica around 2:00 a.m. on February 6 in the company of Michael Francis and Jeremy Francis, both of Albany, New York.

According to police, Gray also had three pitbull dogs with her when she was last seen.

Gray is described as 5’7″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Trooper Soprano of the Punxsutawney-based State Police Crime Unit at 814-938-0510.

