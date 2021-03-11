Salary Board Approves 14 New Positions for Clarion County Vaccination Center

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A total of 14 new positions related to the operation of the vaccination clinic for Clarion County were approved on Tuesday morning by the Clarion County Salary Board.

Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan said the establishment of the positions would allow FEMA reimbursement for current Clarion County employees assigned to the center.

COVID-19 positions approved effective March 8, 2021, included the following:

• A COVID clinic coordinator, full-time, non-exempt, 30 hours per week, with a salary range of $12.00 to $16.00 per hour. In the regular commissioner meeting that followed, Lori Norris was transferred from the part-time temporary position of Clarion County helper to the vacant position of COVID clinic coordinator at a salary of $12.00 per hour effective March 15, 2021

• Five clerical positions, part-time, no more than 1,000 hours per year, salary range $9.50 to $12.00 per hour.

• Four registration clerks, full-time, 30 hours per week, salary range $9.50 to $12.00 per hour.

• Four maintenance positions, full-time, 40 hours per week, salary range $10.50 to $13.00 per hour.

In other business:

The salary board approved the reclassification of the vacant position of confidential administrative assistant into the position of confidential in the Commissioner’s Office. Full-time, nonexempt, 35 hours per week, with the salary range of $12-$15 per hour, effective March 9, 2021.

The reclassification of the position of director of assessment into the position of chief assessor was approved. The position is full-time, exempt, 35 hours per week, with the salary range of $35,568.00 to $38,500.00 effective March 9, 2021.

The salary board also abolished two field assessor positions.

Two data collection positions were also established in Assessment. Both are full-time, nonexempt, 35 hours per week with a salary range of $12.00 to $15 per hour, effective March 8, 2021.

The salary board is comprised of commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley, along with Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana.

