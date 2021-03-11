Say What?!: Ohio Server Surprised by $2,021 Tip on a $100 Tab

INDEPENDENCE, Oh. – Two women who bonded with their server at an Ohio restaurant over a shared grief surprised the worker with a $2,021 tip.

Rebecca Riemer, marketing coordinator for Slyman’s Tavern in Independence, said the women came into the restaurant recently and struck up a conversation with their server, identified only as Tanya.

