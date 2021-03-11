SPONSORED: Check Out These Specials for the Weekend at Wanango Country Club
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – The Wanango Country Club golf course is now open and open to the public.
It’s a perfect day to golf at Wanango! Spring Special Going on Now!
$35/18 holes with cart (non-members)
$20/9 holes with cart (non-members)
Don’t forget about the amazing food and drink specials at Wanango Country Club every Thursday through Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
They also have live music on Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Mike Leslie.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Reservations are recommended: Call them at 814-676-8133 or e-mail [email protected]
DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT, and CURBSIDE PICK-UP available.
To order for take-out or curbside pickup please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
They will start answering the phone at 3:00 p.m.
THURSDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizers-
Spinach Egg Drop Soup- $5
Chef Jeff’s award-winning soup.
Seared Ahi Tuna- $11
Sesame crusted and served with pickled vegetables and a chili soy glaze.
Entrees-
Entrees include a side salad and a choice of dressing.
Vegetable Lo Mein- $16
Add chicken- $4 Add shrimp- $6
Chef Jeff’s General Tso’s Chicken- $18
Served with broccoli and rice.
Weekend Catch- $26
Mahi Mahi served either blackened or broiled with garlic herb butter.
Desserts-
Tiramisu- $7
Apple Cinnamon Cobbler- $6
Features from the Bar-
Great Lakes- $5
Edmund Fitzgerald- Porter
Kung Pao Cocktail- $8
Dark Rum/ Curacao/ Lime/ Triple Sec/ Amaretto
FRIDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizers-
Spinach Egg Drop Soup- $5
Chef Jeff’s award-winning soup.
Seared Ahi Tuna- $11
Sesame crusted and served with pickled vegetables and a chili soy glaze.
Entrees-
Entrees include a side salad and a choice of dressing.
Weekend Catch- $26
Mahi Mahi served either blackened or broiled with garlic herb butter.
8oz. Cold Water Lobster Tail- $36
Served with drawn butter, baked potato, and steamed broccoli.
Beer Battered Fish Fry Friday- $16
Haddock filet dipped in our blend of suds and spices and fried golden brown. Served with our house-cut fries, house slaw, and tartar sauce.
Desserts-
Apple Cinnamon Cobbler- $6
Tiramisu- $7
Features from the Bar-
Great Lakes- $5
Edmund Fitzgerald- Porter
Kung Pao Cocktail- $8
Dark Rum/ Curacao/ Lime/ Triple Sec/ Amaretto
Appetizers-
Spinach Egg Drop Soup- $5
Chef Jeff’s award-winning soup.
Seared Ahi Tuna- $11
Sesame crusted and served with pickled vegetables and a chili soy glaze.
Entrees-
Entrees include a side salad and a choice of dressing.
Weekend Catch- $26
Mahi Mahi served either blackened or broiled with garlic herb butter.
8oz. Cold Water Lobster Tail- $36
Served with drawn butter, baked potato, and steamed broccoli.
Slow Roasted Prime Rib au Jus- $26
Served with a horseradish sauce, baked potato, and sautéed fresh vegetables.
Desserts-
Apple Cinnamon Cobbler- $6
Tiramisu- $7
Features from the Bar-
Great Lakes- $5
Edmund Fitzgerald- Porter
Kung Pao Cocktail- $8
Dark Rum/ Curacao/ Lime/ Triple Sec/ Amaretto
Don’t miss the Saturday Night Live Music series from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Upcoming musicians include:
Mike Leslie- March 13th
Ricky Hardt- March 20th
Bill Carey- March 27th
Their new Dine-In, Take-Out, or Curbside Pick-Up menu is also available.
DINE-IN/TAKE-OUT/CURBSIDE PICK-UP MENU
Appetizers-
Wanango Tango Shrimp- $11.00
Bavarian Pretzels- $8.00
Served with our beer cheese or house mighty mustard sauce
Reno Fries- $11.00
Pulled pork, queso, tomatoes, bacon, & jalapenos over house cut fries
Wings
Bone-In- 10 for $11.00
Boneless- 12 for $10.00
Wet Sauces: albatross, BBQ, Buffalo, butter & garlic, cajun BBQ, garlic butter Parm., jerk, honey mustard, holy moly, hot, mighty mustard, Nasty Nate’s
Dry Rubs: Cajun, cranch, lemon pepper
Ranch veggies & ranch or bleu cheese-$1.00
Salads
Classic Greens Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00
Caesar Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00
Sandwiches-
** All sandwiches come with chips or fresh-cut fries**
Bavarian Ham & Swiss Pretzel- $11.00
Served with mighty mustard sauce
Classic Reuben on Marble Rye- $12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime aioli
Options: plain or spicy
Add cheese- $.75
Fried Fish Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, & tartar
Add Cheese- $.75
Beef on Weck- $13.00
Slow roasted beef topped with Swiss cheese on Weck
Option: side of horseradish
Kiddies-
Cheese or pepperoni pizza- $7.00
Chicken nuggets & fries- $7.00
Desserts-
House Cobbler- $6.00
Brownie- $5.00
Dinners-
** All Dinners come with side classic greens salad**
Southern Fried Chicken & Biscuits- $17.00
Southern fried chicken served with mashed potatoes & buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy
12 oz. Strip Steak- $28.00
Served topped with our signature steak sauce, a side of mashed potatoes, & vegetable du jour
Chicken Marsala- $20.00
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms & green onions in a Marsala wine sauce served with mashed potatoes & vegetable du jour
Salmon “FORE” Ways- $19.00
Just Pick One!
All served with wild rice & vegetable du jour
1. Pecan crusted with a raspberry glaze
2. Blackened
3. Sweet chili glazed
4. Garlic butter & lemon pepper
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.