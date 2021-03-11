FUN Bank Donates to Kirtland Cancer Foundation
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – January 2021 kicked off another year of the FUN Bank’s Dress Down & Donate campaign.
During the month of January 2021, FUN Bank employees contributed a total of $310.00 to be able to dress down from their professional attire on Fridays. In addition to dressing down, they chose a charity or organization to donate the collected funds to. Some employees of The FUN Bank have received the help of several local charities and organizations when going through difficult times in their own lives so they truly understand the importance of giving back.
The organization they chose to receive the donations from January 2021 was the Kirtland Cancer Foundation.
The Kirtland Cancer Foundation is based out of Franklin in Venango County, Pa. Founded in 2005 by the late Dr. Howard H. Kirtland III, a Board Certified Hematology Specialist in Venango County, and his wife, the late Barbara G. Kirtland, the foundation “brought to fruition their dream to give back to the community by helping those individuals dealing with cancer. They realized there was a need to provide quick financial assistance to those undergoing cancer treatments.” according to the Foundation’s website.
The Foundation helps people in and around the Venango County area who need assistance to help alleviate the burden of financial obligations as they battle through cancer. Assistance can help with groceries, childcare, caregiving, counseling, rent, utilities, insurance, transportation, propane, partial funeral, auto repairs, medical supplies, and more. The Foundation understands that financial burden can cause stress and at times delay treatments due to the patient trying to manage the costs of treatments combined with the cost of daily living. The Foundation’s website states “The Kirtland Cancer Foundation seeks to provide charitable assistance through a quick approval process allowing the patient and their families to focus on their cancer treatment.”
If you would like to donate to or learn more about the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, please visit their website at https://www.kirtlandcancerfoundation.org/ or visit their Facebook page, @kirtlandcancerfoundation.
