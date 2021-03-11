Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation Hosts Virtual St. Patrick’s Day Race
SHARON, Pa. – Primary Health Network (PHN) Charitable Foundation is hosting a virtual St. Patrick’s Day race.
The ongoing stress of navigating a global pandemic has certainly taken its toll on our physical and mental health over the past year. Many of us worried about contracting COVID-19, while others were dealing with job loss or financial strain. While we all know how important exercise is for our overall health, staying active during difficult times can be especially beneficial.
Exercise has been proven to reduce your risk of anxiety and depression, help you sleep better, and act as a mood booster.
PHN Charitable Foundation has been hosting their annual Shamrock ‘n Run 5k/10k race since 2014 to raise funds for their programs and offer an opportunity for families and friends to exercise together after the long winter. Since its inception, the race has grown to attract more than 250 runners each year. The event typically includes a post-race celebration complete with a breakfast buffet and live music.
Although they were faced with ongoing event restrictions, PHN Charitable Foundation was determined to hold the 2021 Shamrock ‘n Run while ensuring the safety of all participants; therefore, this year’s event will be held as a virtual race.
Virtual races were around before the pandemic and have grown in popularity as event organizers have been unable to hold in-person races. The benefit of a virtual event is that runners can complete the race at their leisure, so long as they submit their time online to be considered for awards. For the Shamrock ‘n Run, participants are also encouraged to get creative and complete the race in unique ways, such as hiking, biking, or swimming. With the unpredictable weather this time of year, participants can even run or walk from the comfort of home on a treadmill, or at their local gym.
Registration for the 2021 Shamrock ‘n Run is now open through March 19, and all participants will receive a custom event t-shirt and face mask in the mail. Awards will be given in various categories during a live-streamed awards ceremony on social media. Proceeds from the event benefit PHN Charitable Foundation’s “Reaching for Success” mentoring program, which focuses on educating young adults on the skills they need to succeed.
Visit phnfoundation.net/shamrock to register.
PHN Charitable Foundation is the sole fundraising arm of Primary Health Network and works to increase access to healthcare services through various programs, including patient transportation to medical appointments, prescription assistance, and academic scholarships. For more information on their mission and programs, call 724-981-2875 or visit www.phnfoundation.net.
