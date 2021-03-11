State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Scrap Metal in Millcreek Township

MILLCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigation a theft of scrap metal that occurred recently in Millcreek Township.

According to police, the theft occurred at a location on Gravel Lick Road in the Fisher area, Millcreek Township, Clarion County, sometime between February 8 and March 1.

Police say miscellaneous scrap metal pieces valued at a total of approximately $300.00 were stolen from a 33-year-old male victim from Strattanville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

