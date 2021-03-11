Two Area People Escape Injuries After Vehicle Strikes Large Rock on Route 38

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say no injuries were reported in a crash where a vehicle struck a large rock on State Route 38 in Rockland Township last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:45 a.m. on March 3, on State Route 38 in Rockland Township, Venango County.

Police say 31-year-old Jacob R. Clark, of Oil City, was operating a 2010 Subaru Forester, traveling south on State Route 38 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a large rock with its front end. The vehicle then came to a final rest on top of the rock facing south.

Clark and his passenger, identified as 21-year-old Alaina K. Stark, of Clarion, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Clark was cited for driving on a suspended license.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

