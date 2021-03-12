Police: Emlenton Man Busted for Selling Meth Following Undercover Operation

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Felony drug charges have been filed against an Emlenton man who reportedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Court documents indicate CNET filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Jonathan Dale Hudson.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 8, CNET conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Jonathan Hudson in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, for $100.00 utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.).

The C.I. contacted a known female who responded to the C.I. with information about the purchase and contact information for “her boy John.” The C.I. then contacted Hudson, on speakerphone with the law enforcement officers present, and set up a meeting place in Sligo Borough.

Officers from CNET then observed as the C.I. made the exchange with Hudson at a location in Sligo.

The complaint states Hudson pulled an old film case from his left jacket pocket, took the lid off, and removed a small clear ziplock bag of methamphetamine, and accepted $100.00 in pre-recorded U.S. currency for the baggie.

During the exchange, Hudson also reportedly stated it was “really good stuff” and that he could obtain large quantities of methamphetamine.

Hudson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:40 a.m. on March 8, on the following charges:

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $35,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on March 16, with Judge Miller presiding.

