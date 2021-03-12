A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 54. Light northwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

