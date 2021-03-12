Big Plans in Place for Kahle Lake

KOSSUTH, Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission has some big plans for improvements to Kahle Lake and is requesting any questions or concerns people may have about the project.

Kahle Lake is one of ten Fish Commission dams for repair. In early 2020, Governor Tom Wolf announced $43.5 million would be released to repair 10 Fish Commission dams statewide, and it was part of a multi-year funding plan using state and commission funds. A meeting was set for April 13, 2020, to discuss issues, timing, and funding for Kahle Lake, but was delayed for a year because of COVID-19.

Five aspects of the planned Kahle Lake work are outlined below in information pages provided by the Fish & Boat Commission. The links below explain what, when, and how the commission plans to move forward on the replacement of the dam and spillway at the lake. Fish Commission engineers will conduct a virtual forum, possibly by the end of March.

“We ask if you have any questions or concerns that you email them to [email protected] ,” said Jack Bish, the informal leader of Friends of Kahle Lake.

“Please state your name and what your concern or question is, and they will be forwarded to the engineers to have answers for everybody when they go virtual. They will address all the questions, and as they told me, this timeline is fluid and subject to change. They are looking to hold the virtual meeting by the end of the month, so please get your questions/concerns in as soon as possible.”

Bish provided some history of the development of Kahle Lake, also known as the Millcreek Lake Project.

• July 1972 – the Fish Commission gave approval for the lake.

• August 1973 – work began and finished in 1974.

• Keystone Construction Company constructed the earthen dam 46 feet high and 1,300 feet long. This backed up the waters of Mill Creek to create a depth of 39 feet at the dam. Total acres acquired were 432 acres, with the lake sitting half in Clarion County and half in Venango County.

• October 20, 1975 – the lake was named Kahle Lake after Alvin Kahle who was our State Representative for his unselfish, dedicated service to promote conservation.

• During a routine inspection in July of 2009, engineering staff deemed deficiencies with the spillway. Later that year, the dam had issues and in 2010 they lowered the pool six feet.

• September 8, 2016 – a meeting was set up by Donna Oberlander and the Fish Commission to discuss what could be done to help people get their boats in and out of the lake. After that meeting, it was agreed by the Fish Commission to work with a non-profit organization.

• The Alliance for Wetlands and Wildlife then stepped up and Bernie Spozio, working in conjunction with the Commission after reviewing all the data, decided to raise the pool back up three feet with inspections to see if that created any problems.

Friends of Kahle Lake Group Formed

“Shortly after that meeting, we formed a group called Friends of Kahle Lake,” said Bish. “We held meetings monthly for a while, and in 2018 we had another open meeting for all. Kahle Lake and Kahle Lake 2 Facebook Page groups were created for us by Jim Myers and Terry Slater.

“The Kahle Lake 2 Group is now our official page, and that is where the most updated information is located.”

The lake at that time was considered a low hazard and was low on the list of repairs of the 70, but it needed to be repaired. The Fish Commission owned some lakes that were all built around the same timeframe.

“Our local State Representatives, Donna Oberlander (63rd District), Lee James (64th District), and our State Senator Scott Hutchinson (21st District), stepped in and worked with us trying to get funding to fix our lake,” continued Bish. “They attended many of our meetings, and if they could not, they always requested an update and asked if there was anything they could do.

“I want to thank each of them because they have helped us at every turn, and without their support, we would not be where we are today. I also thank The Alliance for Wetlands and Wildlife for their group stepping up to help us.

“I’m sure I’ll probably miss someone but, Jim Myers, Terry Slater, Chuck and Beth Gisselbrecht, the late Jack Giering, Greg Pochran, Rod Sherman, Bernie Spozio, anyone I forgot, and myself. So, if you see anyone listed above or drop them a note and thank them for pushing this to the finish line.

“The Kahle Lake 2 Facebook group has surpassed 1,000 members and we are planning to work hard to make Kahle Lake one of the most used lakes in our area. Once things get started, we will continue our Friends of Kahle Lake meetings and hope we can get people involved.”

