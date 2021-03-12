Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mustard Pretzel Dip

This yummy dip can also be served with chips, crackers, or even veggies!

Ingredients

1 cup sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise



1 cup prepared mustard1/2 cup sugar1/4 cup dried minced onion1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix1 tablespoon prepared horseradishSourdough pretzel nuggets

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

-Serve with pretzels. Refrigerate leftovers.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.