Clarion County Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported seven new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m. on March 12.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,732, and the death toll remains at 86.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,386 and the death toll at 21.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 12, there were 3,074 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 961,456.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

03/12/21 – 3,074

03/11/21 – 2,652

03/10/21 – 2,594

03/09/21 – 2,975

03/08/21 – 1,658

03/07/21 – 1,518

03/06/21 – 2,789

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4966 12 4978 116 Butler 14296 45 14341 375 Clarion 2725 7 2732 86 Clearfield 6555 26 6581 121 Crawford 6499 14 6513 139 (1 new) Elk 2362 2 2364 36 Forest 1386 0 1386 21 Indiana 5161 9 5170 160 Jefferson 2849 3 2852 90 McKean 3092 4 3096 65 Mercer 8305 11 8316 243 Venango 3433 14 3447 89 (1 new) Warren 2224 0 2224 98

There are 1,494 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,400 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 26 – March 4 stood at 5.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 11, there were 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,530 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

More than 3.2 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1 million people fully vaccinated — more than 72,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

Nearly 1 million people aged 65 and older vaccinated.

More than 62,000 residents of Skilled Nursing Facilities are fully vaccinated.

This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13:

254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.



225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, we have administered 3,395,360 doses total through March 11:

First/single doses, 95 percent (2,292,737 administered of 2,427,085 allocated)



Second doses, 67 percent (1,173,730 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 116,334 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,980,898 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,411 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,747 cases among employees, for a total of 82,158 at 1,559 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,754 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 25,572 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

