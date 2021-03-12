Clarion First Presbyterian Church Food Distribution Set for Tomorrow

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute free Farm to Families food boxes on Saturday, March 13.

The food distribution will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – or while supplies last.

There is no qualification other than the need to receive food.

Each box contains a gallon of milk, yogurt, chicken, hotdogs, shredded cheese, potatoes, onions, and apples.

The church is located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.