Clarion Upsets Elk County Catholic to Advance to Finals

ST. MARYS, Pa. – Clarion stayed one step ahead of Elk County Catholic all night in the Bobcats 55-49 upset win in the Class A semifinals.

(Archived Photo from 2019-20 by: Jared Bakaysa)

The Bobcats took a 30-23 lead at the half courtesy of a solid team scoring effort, with four Bobcats scoring 5+ points in the opening half. After Clarion saw their lead shrink to three after the third quarter, the Bobcats limited the Crusaders’ offense, allowing only eleven fourth-quarter points. Clarion also sealed the deal at the free-throw line, converting on 12-of-14 fourth-quarter attempts to clinch the win.

Cal German was the Bobcats’ top scorer, totaling 17 points. Beau Verdill and Hunter Craddock also reached double figures for Clarion, scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively. Mark Kraus led the Crusaders with 17 points.

Clarion will advance to the Class A finals, where they will travel to battle Johnsonburg on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.