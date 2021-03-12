 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Upsets Elk County Catholic to Advance to Finals

Friday, March 12, 2021 @ 09:03 PM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Cal German Clarion BakaysaST. MARYS, Pa. – Clarion stayed one step ahead of Elk County Catholic all night in the Bobcats 55-49 upset win in the Class A semifinals.

(Archived Photo from 2019-20 by: Jared Bakaysa)

The Bobcats took a 30-23 lead at the half courtesy of a solid team scoring effort, with four Bobcats scoring 5+ points in the opening half. After Clarion saw their lead shrink to three after the third quarter, the Bobcats limited the Crusaders’ offense, allowing only eleven fourth-quarter points. Clarion also sealed the deal at the free-throw line, converting on 12-of-14 fourth-quarter attempts to clinch the win.

Cal German was the Bobcats’ top scorer, totaling 17 points. Beau Verdill and Hunter Craddock also reached double figures for Clarion, scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively. Mark Kraus led the Crusaders with 17 points.

Clarion will advance to the Class A finals, where they will travel to battle Johnsonburg on Tuesday.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.