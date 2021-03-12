Commissioners: Emergency Declaration Extended Until September 30

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners extended its Declaration of Disaster Emergency for another six months until September 30 at its regular meeting this week.

(Pictured above: Commissioners reviewing bid proposals.)

As part of the county’s proactive response to the pandemic, the extension also allows participation in numerous pandemic recovery to create funds and protect the health, safety, and welfare of residents of Clarion County.

Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley also passed a resolution providing a precautionary burn ban for Clarion County.

“We’ve done this every year to get ahead of the game with the dry season,” said Tharan. “We enact it before we need it, and hopefully we won’t. We can ease the burn ban once it’s enacted or expires in 30 days. We can also extend for 30 days as needed.”

A new proclamation also recognizes April 2021 as “Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month.”

“I think everybody can dig that,” said Tharan. “I don’t know if you realize how important that is. But, if you dig into a fiber line, it could cost a million dollars to fix that fiber line. It’s pretty cool that people are aware of the PA One Call (System) 811 before you dig.”

Commissioners opened bids for a new telephone system for Clarion County offices. A proposal of $48,533.00 was received and approved pending legal review for a phone system upgrade from an NEC SV830 to NEC SV930 by King Communications.

“The system is at the end of its life, and it’s time for an upgrade,” explained IT Director Chad Johnston. “I can’t get any more parts or anything for it for our existing system. If it goes down, we’re dead in the water.”

Battaglia Printing Company, of Brookville, was awarded the contract for the printing of the primary election ballots in the amount of $5,770.00. The printing requirements include countywide races and local elections and variations of the ballot.

Commissioners also approved the purchase of a 2018 JLG T350 Manlift from Sunbelt Rentals at a cost of $16,500.00.

“We went with a used one, called around, and got three or four quotes on them. This is by far the best machine and only has a hundred hours on it,” said Tharan.

“A man lift is used for changing light bulbs, and all of our parking lot lights, and working on the buildings, putting air conditioners in the courthouse windows.

“They used to dangerously hang out of the windows, so this is sort of a safety item for them and motion proof.”

In other business:

• Joseph Buzard resigned as a Deputy Register and Recorder effective March 12, 2021.

• Announced a Cooperative Agreement by and between Crawford County and McKean and Clarion Counties for the FY 2020 Administration of Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Funds for the construction of sections of the Erie to Pittsburgh or PA Wilds Loop Trail.

• Purchased a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox from Redbank Chevrolet, COSTARS at a cost of $25,883.00. Used for transportation administration and miscellaneous requirements, the purchase is reimbursed by PennDOT.

• Amended Evaluator Services and Technology, Inc. professional services agreement for assessment support dated January 12, 2021. Term: April 1, 2021 – June 30, 2021. Cost: $19,000.00.

• Clarion Farmers Market approved to use the Courthouse Employee Parking Lot from May 8 to October 30 on Saturdays from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

• The next Commissioner Work Session is on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. in the Admin conference room, followed at 10:00 a.m. with Salary/Retirement/Commissioners’ Board meetings.

