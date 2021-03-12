Coudersport Fends off North Clarion Late

COUDERSPORT, Pa. – Coudersport jumped out to an eight-point lead the half and narrowly held on for a 43-40 win over North Clarion to advance to the Class A semifinals.

The Falcons scored 28 points in the first half to take a 28-20 lead at the break. In the second half, both teams lost their scoring touch and upped their defense, with both teams combining for six points in the third quarter. North Clarion gradually eroded Coudersport’s lead, but the Wolves’ comeback effort came up just short.

Sierra Myers led Coudersport with 12 points. Sarah Chambers scored eight for the Falcons. Gwen Seigel scored 12 points for North Clarion in the loss.

Coudersport advances to the Class A semifinals, where they will face Port Allegany.

