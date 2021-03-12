 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Crews Extinguish Semi-Truck Fire Near Redbank Valley High School

Friday, March 12, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

63ED2700-70DB-45BE-8EE4-086236500D5EREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel extinguished a semi-truck fire at a location on State Route 28 near Redbank Valley High School early Friday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that they received a call around 5:01 a.m. reporting a semi-truck on fire at a location along State Route 28 in Redbank Township near the Redbank Valley High School.

New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

584D2EC4-BD54-4A4D-AE93-3524C3F74620

According to Barry Fox, Chief of New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, the truck was parked, with no one in it, when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

Fox said the cause of the fire remains undetermined, and the investigation is ongoing.

The scene was cleared around 6:32 a.m.

DD927A0B-03FB-467A-AD94-9FF9940F6118


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.