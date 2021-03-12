Crews Extinguish Semi-Truck Fire Near Redbank Valley High School

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel extinguished a semi-truck fire at a location on State Route 28 near Redbank Valley High School early Friday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that they received a call around 5:01 a.m. reporting a semi-truck on fire at a location along State Route 28 in Redbank Township near the Redbank Valley High School.

New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

According to Barry Fox, Chief of New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, the truck was parked, with no one in it, when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

Fox said the cause of the fire remains undetermined, and the investigation is ongoing.

The scene was cleared around 6:32 a.m.

