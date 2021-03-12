Doris Louise Klingler, 93, Fairmount City, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born February 11, 1928, in Knox Doris was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mentie Hook.

Doris graduated from White Memorial High School. She loved family get togethers, barbecues on the farm and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandson Alexander. She also enjoyed suduko, circle words, card games, putting puzzles together, bowling, and gardening.

On October 8, 1948, Doris married Harrion Richard Klingler who preceded her in death in 1994.

Doris is survived by her daughter, D’Ett Rhoads and her husband, Gary of Fairmount City; two grandchildren, Kyle Rhoads of Natrona Heights and Ginelle Hunsberger and her husband, Colby of Fairmount City; her great grandson Alexander Hunsberger; two brothers, Samuel Hook of Rimersburg and Merle Hook of Knox and a sister, Hannah Klingler of Moore, OK.

Along with her husband and parents Doris was preceded in death by her son Harrison Klingler Jr. and her brothers and sisters, James Hook, Georgie Homa, Ivan Hook, Margaret Slaugenhaupt, and Archie Hook.

Private funeral services will be held by the family. Interment will take place at the St. Paul Union Cemetery. A recording of the service will be available to be viewed on the McEntire-Weaver facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to “The Clarion Sunshine Project” and mailed to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital 150 Doctors Ln # 1, Clarion, PA, 16214 or the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

