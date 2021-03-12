 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Doris Louise Klingler

Friday, March 12, 2021 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

604a64c3ae213 (1)Doris Louise Klingler, 93, Fairmount City, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born February 11, 1928, in Knox Doris was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mentie Hook.

Doris graduated from White Memorial High School. She loved family get togethers, barbecues on the farm and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandson Alexander. She also enjoyed suduko, circle words, card games, putting puzzles together, bowling, and gardening.

On October 8, 1948, Doris married Harrion Richard Klingler who preceded her in death in 1994.

Doris is survived by her daughter, D’Ett Rhoads and her husband, Gary of Fairmount City; two grandchildren, Kyle Rhoads of Natrona Heights and Ginelle Hunsberger and her husband, Colby of Fairmount City; her great grandson Alexander Hunsberger; two brothers, Samuel Hook of Rimersburg and Merle Hook of Knox and a sister, Hannah Klingler of Moore, OK.

Along with her husband and parents Doris was preceded in death by her son Harrison Klingler Jr. and her brothers and sisters, James Hook, Georgie Homa, Ivan Hook, Margaret Slaugenhaupt, and Archie Hook.

Private funeral services will be held by the family. Interment will take place at the St. Paul Union Cemetery. A recording of the service will be available to be viewed on the McEntire-Weaver facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to “The Clarion Sunshine Project” and mailed to the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital 150 Doctors Ln # 1, Clarion, PA, 16214 or the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.