Featured Local Job: Multiple Openings for Expanding Restaurant

JOIN THE LEADER IN BBQ… DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is expanding and opening a new location in DuBois.

They are looking to hire a 1) Pitmaster/general maintenance, 5-6) customer service representatives, and an operations manager.

Meat Cutting, Restaurant Experience, and Catering experience appreciated but they will train the right person.

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is also hiring a 1) Pitmaster/general maintenance, 2-3) customer service representatives for the Lucinda location.

To be on the DB’s Team, you will need a positive attitude, dress appropriately, be dedicated and responsible, have a strong work ethic, and are willing to work evenings, various shifts, and weekends.

Be ready to enjoy your job, learn a skill, and become a team member of a nationally recognized BBQ company.

Send letters of interest and resumes to Douglas Bauer at [email protected]

Or Mail to:

Doug Bauer

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ

P.O. Box 12

Lucinda, PA 16235

Attn: Bedrock (for DuBois location)

or

Attn: The Shack (for Lucinda location)

Please include the above information to signify your desired location.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.