Frances V Gilmer, 59, of Brookville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 10, 2021.

Born on June 28, 1961, in Monongahela she was the daughter of the late Francis N. and Faye R. Brown Gilmer.

Frances attended Elizabeth Forward High School and served in the United States Army. She was of the Protestant faith.

Frances worked as a service manager for Chrysler dealerships in the West PA area.

She enjoyed playing the lottery and always had a love for dogs. She also enjoyed spending time with her great-nieces.

Frances is survived by a sister, Amy Caulfield of GA; a niece, Christina Cohlhepp and husband Kevin of Tionesta; a nephew, James McCall of Clarion; a niece, Amanda Caulfield of GA; and great-nieces, Kelly Newman and husband John of Leeper and Madison and Andrea Cohlhepp of Tionesta.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Donna Wiegand.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery.

Memorials in France’s honor may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral costs or to the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Shippenville.

