Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA Initiative Approves $2 Million for 29 Student Research Projects to Support Innovation

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of nearly $2 million in grants through the Manufacturing PA initiative to 29 student research projects that will help advance innovation in several sectors of manufacturing, from advanced medical, to waste sustainability, to artificial intelligence.

“Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry continues to grow and advance with new technologies and practices, despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic posed for us all, and this funding provides support to innovative projects from our state’s higher education system in collaboration with local manufacturers,” said Gov. Wolf. “We’re thrilled to back nearly 30 projects this year that will continue propelling our manufacturing sector forward.”

The approved projects are part of Manufacturing PA’s fellowship program. The program embeds the commonwealth’s best and brightest graduate and undergraduate students with local manufacturers. Once paired, the students embark on research projects to develop new technologies and advance innovation statewide. Universities that have partnered with a manufacturer can apply for and receive between $25,000 and $70,000 in funding for specific student research projects.

The 29 projects involved partnerships with local manufacturing companies and 15 Pennsylvania colleges: Carnegie Mellon University, Drexel University, Lehigh University, University of Pennsylvania, Widener University, Gannon University, Villanova University, Thomas Jefferson University, York College of Pennsylvania, Robert Morris University, Temple University, Pennsylvania State University – Behrend, Pennsylvania State University – DuBois, Pennsylvania State University – Altoona, and University of Pittsburgh.

The fellowship was developed through collaboration with Pennsylvania’s seven research institutions, manufacturers, and industrial resource centers (IRCs) across the commonwealth and is administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and Carnegie Mellon University. Any accredited Pennsylvania college or university partnering with a Pennsylvania manufacturer is eligible to apply.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative ensures that training leads not simply to any job, but to careers that provide higher pay and opportunities for advancement. Working with DCED’s strategic partners, including IRCs, Pennsylvania’s colleges, universities, technical schools, and non-profit organizations, this initiative fosters collaboration and partnerships to accelerate technology advancement, encourage innovation and commercialization, and build a 21st century workforce.

