James Robert (Bob) Finnecy left this life Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Naples, Florida.

“It’s not how far you’ve traveled, it’s what you’ve brought back.”

Mr. Finnecy, a long-time resident of Cleverdale, Lake George (New York), moved North upon his retirement in 1992 from General Electric where he worked for 37 years. His career with GE included numerous financial positions, throughout the United States and abroad, culminating in assignments at corporate headquarters in Connecticut.

Bob often referred to himself as a 19th century man due to his disdain for high tech, electronic devices that occupy so much time of people today. However, he kept informed of current events by faithfully reading daily newspapers and watching evening TV newscasts.

Living in the Adirondacks provided ample opportunity to indulge in his love for downhill skiing and sailing. Bob and his wife Mary Ann were avid travelers spending many winter months in Europe, South America, Asia and Naples, Florida. They also enjoyed fine dining, music and the theater with both local productions and their annual trips to New York City to attend The Met and Broadway plays. Bob was also interested in landscaping and gardening and, together with his architect son John and wife Mary Ann, devoted much time remodeling a modest house into their much loved Lake George home.

Born December 15, 1930, in Oil City, Pennsylvania to Catherine Cassidy and Robert J. Finnecy. Bob attended St. Joseph School and later graduated from Gannon University in 1953 where he also taught for a short period. After college Bob joined the U.S. Naval Aviation Cadet Program near the conclusion of the Korean War and served in Pensacola, Florida; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and on the carrier USS Coral Sea in the Mediterranean Sea.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife Mary Ann; two daughters, Elizabeth Cowell of Lake George, NY and Mary Beth Marxer of Dallas, TX; two sons, Robert of Wilton, CT and John of London, England; two stepsons, Philip Freeman of Dumfries, VA, and Mike Freeman of Woodlands, TX; three grandchildren, Megan Bohannan, Caitlyn Finnecy and Kirsten Finnecy; and four step grandchildren Stephanie Dokus, Philip Freeman, Madison Freeman and Morgan Freeman.

Bob was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, Trustee of Sacred Heart Church, a parishioner of St. Agnes Catholic Church, member of the Foundation Board of LaSalle School for Boys and member of Financial Executives International.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved brother, David and sister, Joan.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 13th at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Naples, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Venango Christian School, 1505 West 1st St., Oil City, PA, 16301 or Friends of the Paulist Fathers, Attn. Betsy Cowell, 4 Lakewood Dr., Katskill Bay, NY 12844.

Fuller Funeral Home-Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.