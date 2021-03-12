Mary I. McKinley (88) of Brookville, PA, a wife, mother, and grandmother passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

She was born on Sunday, December 25, 1932, in Brockway, PA, daughter of the late Robert J. Miller and Genevieve Bennett Miller, and was married to Bernard Eugene McKinley who preceded her on January 12, 1994.

Mary was a homemaker and housewife, enjoyed babysitting, and in her early years briefly worked for Brockway Glass while living in Brockway.

She enjoyed crocheting, was an avid reader specifically of Civil War books, and loved cooking, baking, gardening, and canning, especially tomatoes and vegetable soup.

Mary liked her Sunday drives, eating out at restaurants, and taking overnight shopping trips, but what she loved most was spending time with her family and friends, having Sunday cookouts, and attending family weddings and baby showers. Mary cherished the holidays making memories with her family, Christmas and Thanksgiving being her favorite.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Robin Lynn McKinley of Clearfield, PA, and Bonnie Oakes (husband Scott) of Brookville, PA; and her son, Richard E, McKinley (wife Valerie) of Brookville, PA. She is also survived by a brother, James Miller of New York, and 3 grandchildren, Emily A. and Jason E. McKinley, and Amanda Oakes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister, Roberta Hynds.

In honoring Mary’s wishes the family will be having private services and internment will take place beside her husband in the Butler Cemetery, Pinecreek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

The family would appreciate in leu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Mary be made to the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – 600 Waterfront Drive 223, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222; Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic – 1380 Shawville Hwy, Woodland, PA 16881; or to the local Wounded Warrior Project – 600 River Ave. Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA, 15212.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville, PA.

