Motocross Fundraiser Event Planned for Local Girl With Brain Tumor

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A special motocross fundraiser event is scheduled for Saturday, March 13, to raise money for a 16-year-old Clarion County girl coping with a brain tumor.

The event is a benefit ride that will be held at Switchback MX, a dirt bike/motocross track located at 2469 William Flynn Highway in Butler.

According to organizer and Knox area resident Chloe Bowser, the teen they are raising money to help wishes to remain anonymous, so the pseudonym “Elizabeth Blue” in her honor is being used. She is a current Keystone student who has been diagnosed with a brain tumor that requires surgery.

“This is her only chance since they can’t even tell if the tumor is cancerous until it is removed,” Bowser explained.

Bowser noted one of the main problems is the only doctor who can do this particular surgery is in Texas, and the girl’s insurance won’t help her out-of-state.

“We’re just trying to raise money for her and community awareness about her situation.”

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 4:00 p.m.

Along with races, with tickets available for spectators, there will also be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, and t-shirt sales, as well as a food truck.

Bowser noted that the young girl’s family has been heavily involved in motocross racing, which is why they chose this type of fundraiser and venue.

Bowser herself got involved due to knowing the girl’s older sister from her own time at Keystone High School.

“Her situation was just weighing on my heart and mind,” Bowser noted.

The situation got her thinking further ahead, as well, and Bowser is not only creating the t-shirts for the fundraiser event but is working on developing her own company, offering different lines of t-shirts to benefit different causes.

“It just got me thinking about all of the people in the local community who need help, especially with things like medical bills.”

Proceeds from the t-shirts that she is creating for the fundraiser event will go entirely to the young girl’s family, and she is naming her t-shirt line “Elizabeth Blue.”

“I’m going to be creating many more t-shirts for different causes in the future.”

Bowser has been working on a website for her shirts and hopes to have it up and running soon, offering t-shirts for many different causes, with 50 percent of the proceeds going to local charities.

“I just want to help people whose needs are not being met,” Bowser added.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.