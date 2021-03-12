Police: Tionesta Man Arrested in DUI-Related Crash on Route 36

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Tionesta man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after he lost control of his vehicle and sheared a utility pole along State Route 36 on Wednesday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, on State Route 208 just north of Lickingville Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 38-year-old Jason S. Mealy, of Tionesta, was traveling north in a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup on State Route 36 when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The vehicle then exited the roadway off the left berm and sheared off a utility pole before traveling another 50 feet and coming to a final rest facing northwest in the parking area of a residence.

Mealy was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Police say Mealy was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.