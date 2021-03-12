 

Police: Tionesta Man Arrested in DUI-Related Crash on Route 36

Friday, March 12, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Tionesta man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after he lost control of his vehicle and sheared a utility pole along State Route 36 on Wednesday night.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, on State Route 208 just north of Lickingville Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 38-year-old Jason S. Mealy, of Tionesta, was traveling north in a 2012 Ford F-350 pickup on State Route 36 when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The vehicle then exited the roadway off the left berm and sheared off a utility pole before traveling another 50 feet and coming to a final rest facing northwest in the parking area of a residence.

Mealy was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Police say Mealy was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.


