Robert L. “Bob” Gesin, 87, of Shippenville, passed away early Thursday morning, March 11, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on July 31, 1933, in Marienville; son of the late Orville E. and Geneville A. Smith Gesin.

Bob proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

He married the love of his life, Anna Montana, on July 10, 1957. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2016.

Bob worked at the Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion, retiring after thirty-three years.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion, where he was also a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Bob was a member of the Moose Lodge #101 and the American Legion Post #066, both of Clarion.

He enjoyed working on word-puzzles and playing Panda Pop and watching Netflix on his tablet.

Bob also enjoyed being with his dog, Gracie Mae.

He is survived by his two daughters, Lisa Gesin and her fiancé, Jim Bowman, of Clarion and Laura Gesin of Polk; a son, Larry Gesin and his wife, Linda, of Miola; four grandchildren, Justin Fleeger and his wife, Jennifer, of Cranberry, Levi Best and his fiancé, Lordes “Lulu” Salgado, of New Jersey, Lacey Gesin and her boyfriend, Dustin Doksa, of Clarion, and Larissa Gesin and her boyfriend, TJ Carnahan, of Strattanville; and his great grandchildren, Ella Sue, Emelia Mae, and Ezra Scott Fleeger, all of Cranberry, Kayden James and Kowen Michael Carnahan, both of Strattanville, and Jackson Wyatt and Olivia Louise Doksa, both of Clarion.

He is also survived by his siblings, Ann Cherico of Clarion, John Gesin of Clarion, Rita Beary of Knox, Kathy Shattenburg of Shippenville, and Marilyn Forbes of Scotch Hill.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Mass of Christian Burial to follow in the church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor presiding.

Following the Mass, there will be a luncheon at the Clarion Moose Lodge #101.

Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Robert’s name to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

