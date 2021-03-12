Say What?!: Virginia Researchers Studying Whether Chili-Infused Beer is World’s Spiciest

VIRGINIA – A pair of alumni and a student from Virginia’s University of Mary Washington are attempting to obtain a Guinness World Record for brewing the world’s spiciest beer.

Ray Parrish, who obtained his degree in physics from the university in 1991, is now co-owner of the Maltese Brewing Company in Federicksburg, which produces Signal One 2.0 beer, a pineapple IPA infused with 500 Carolina Reaper chilies.

