 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Michael Patton Advising: Key Retirement and Tax Numbers for 2021

Friday, March 12, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Key Retirement and Tax Numbers for 2021.

Every year, the Internal Revenue Service announces cost-of-living adjustments that aﬀect contribution limits for retirement plans and various tax deduction, exclusion, exemption, and threshold amounts.

Here are a few of the key adjustments for 2021.

Estate, Gift, and Generation-Skipping Transfer Tax

– The annual gift tax exclusion (and annual generation-skipping transfer tax exclusion) for 2021 is $15,000, the same as in 2020.

– The gift and estate tax basic exclusion amount (and generation-skipping transfer tax exemption) for 2021 is $11,700,000, up from $11,580,000 in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.