SPONSORED: Weaver Auto Parts Annual Filter Sale Begins Tomorrow
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Weaver Auto Parts CARQUEST is holding their annual filter sale from Saturday, March 13, through Saturday, March 20.
Spring is in the air!
Stop by Weaver Auto Parts from March 13 through March 20 for their Spring Filter Sale.
Receive 40% off all premium Air, Oil, Hydraulic, and Fuel Filters.
While you are in the store, shop for other great discounts on select Lucas Oil products, fluids, cleaning products, and more.
Register to win great prizes including CarQuest gift cards, Porter Cable 2 tool 20V combo kit, Gear Wrench tools, and much more — just for stopping in.
March 13th to March 20th only, mark your calendars and don’t miss it!
The store’s regular business hours are as follows:
Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sundays: CLOSED
Weaver Auto Parts CARQUEST is located at 8685 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.