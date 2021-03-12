State Police Calls: Theft of Services, Deer-Related Crash, Identity Theft

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft of Services in Monroe Township

Around 6:30 a.m. on March 7, a representative of the Goodwill store in Monroe Township, Clarion County, contacted Clarion-based State Police to report that someone was using the store’s dumpster.

Police say through investigation it was found that 60-year-old David Berry, of Clarion, put two garbage bags in the Goodwill store’s dumpster.

The manager reported the total loss was $50.00 in trash services.

Deer-Related Crash in Elk Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 7:55 p.m. on March 6, a one-vehicle deer-related crash occurred on U.S. 322 just west of Maple Drive in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say 58-year-old Celia A. Winder, of Lucinda, was operating a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, traveling east on U.S. 322 when a deer ran into her lane of travel. Winder’s vehicle struck the deer, causing the airbags to deploy. She then brought the vehicle to a controlled point of final rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

Winder was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end.

Theft in Tionesta Borough

On March 10, a known 38-year-old female victim from Tionesta contacted Marienville-based State Police to report that someone used her identity to purchase prescriptions at Walgreens in Jacksonville, Florida.

The investigation is ongoing.

