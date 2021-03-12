Darl Hetrick, age 98 of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 2021, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Born December 25, 1922, in Kellersburg, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Charles A. Hetrick, Sr, and Della Bain Hetrick.

He graduated from Porter High School and was a WW II United States Army Veteran, serving with the 3116 Signal Battalion in Hawaii.

Darl married the former Dorothy Jeanne Brown on December 17, 1954, and she preceded him in death on December 16, 2018.

He and his brother, Chuck, were co-founders of Hetrick Farm Supply in New Bethlehem.

Darl was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem.

He served on the Board of Directors for the former New Bethlehem Bank; was a member of the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354 of New Bethlehem and the New Bethlehem Masonic Lodge #522.

Darl was known for his kindness and generosity to others, especially those in the community, and enjoyed his daily get together with the “gang” at Burger King.

Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Darl was preceded in death by a son, James Edward “Jimmy” Hetrick on December 5, 2020; six sisters, Eva Mohney, Leah Moore, Hilda Wolfe, Martha Jane Wright, Helen Hetrick, and Ruth Hetrick, and three brothers: his twin, Dale Hetrick, and Charles A. Hetrick, Jr. and Ted Hetrick.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with Pastor Bud Davis, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, officiating over the services.

Military honors will be accorded at the closing of the service by the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354 of New Bethlehem.

Please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Services will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Interment will follow in the Kellersburg Lutheran Cemetery in Madison Township, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Darl Hetrick to the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242 or Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354, 440 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Darl’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

