Nancy “Fancy Nancy” Lanks Bookstaver, 93 years young, passed away peacefully at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on April 25, 1927, in Abington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Charles and Gladys Crisman Lanks.

Nancy lived a colorful and free spirted life that was obvious to all by her eccentric attire, makeup, and jewelry. She prided herself on being different and true to herself. If you didn’t know her personally, you certainly would know her to see her.

As a child and young adult, Nancy was offered many opportunities that were not common, especially in the 1930’s and 1940’s. As the daughter of a world traveler, lecturer, professional photographer, and author, Nancy traveled to many foreign countries, experiencing different cultures and interesting people during her father’s excursions. In 1938, one such journey took her to Mexico with her parents. It was at that time the children’s book, “Nancy Goes to Mexico” was created. With Nancy in the spotlight, the book tells the tale of an American girl who travels to Mexico on vacation. It focused on all of the sights and people she experiences along the way. The writings and photography were done by her father and the beautifully detailed illustrations were drawn by her mother. After all of these years, “Nancy Goes to Mexico” can often be found listed on eBay.

Nancy had many stages of life which included living in Jenkintown, the Pocono Mountains, St. Petersburg, Florida, back to Jenkintown, and then to Clarion. In her lifetime, she was married twice and had one daughter, Cathy, who passed in 2006. Nancy moved from Jenkintown to Clarion in 2008 to be close to her niece who wanted to help her in her twilight years. At the age of 80, she moved to Clarion sight unseen. Nancy resided at Liberty Towers and was a daily familiar face at Michelle’s Café. She enjoyed the diverse patrons that came and went throughout the day. She could always be found in the same seat drinking a Chai Tea. Nancy often said that she was never happier and loved the town and people of Clarion.

For the last three years, Nancy had been a resident at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation, where she was loved by staff and residents alike. The love and compassion by the staff has been greatly appreciated, especially during the current pandemic.

Nancy is survived by her sister, Mary Ellen Smith of Marietta, GA; her nephew, Bruce Smith of Sandy Springs, GA; her niece, Barb Funk and her husband, Eric, of Marianne Estates and their children, Jessica and Eric, Jr. She is also survived by her “one true love”, Butch Lannigan of Shippenville.

In addition to her parents and daughter, Nancy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, R. Byron Smith and her nephew, David Smith.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Nancy’s request, there will be no public visitation. All services will be private.

Interment will be held at the Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Ambler, PA.

In the memory of Nancy’s true spirit, the family asks for no memorial funds or flowers be sent, but rather random kindness be spread to those who might need it most.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

