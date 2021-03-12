 

Otto-Eldred Overpowers Union

Friday, March 12, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

ottoOTTO-ELDRED, Pa. – The Terrors used a resounding offensive effort to power through Union, 60-38 in the Class A quarterfinals.

(Photos by: Shelly Atzeni. Find more photos from the game here.)

Otto-Eldred scored 10+ points in every quarter, including a 23 point third-quarter that put the game to bed. The Terrors had a 13 point lead at the half, and their big third quarter grew their lead to 24, ensuring their advancement.

IMG_8969

The tag-team effort of Otto-Eldred’s Katie Sheeler and Kayley Heller combined for 42 of the Terrors’ 60 points. Sheeler led the way with 22 points, while Heller poured in 20. Dominika Logue led Union in the loss, scoring 14 points.

The Terrors will face Elk County Catholic in the Class A semifinals on Saturday.


