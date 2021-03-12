 

Waltman Scores 1000th Point in Karns City Win

Friday, March 12, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

IMG_6100KARNS CITY, Pa. – Nathan Waltman tallied his 1000th point in Karns City’s big 59-34 win over Ridgway in the Class AA semifinals.

Waltman scored 11 points in the win, putting him over 1000 for his career. Karns City was in control from start to finish, taking a commanding 33-15 lead at halftime and allowing the Gremlins to coast home victorious and without incident. Karns City’s Chase Beighley led all scorers with 18 points. Luke Cramer also added 11 points for the Gremlins.

Jack Benninger and Dan Park each led Ridgway with 10 points apiece. Karns City will face Coudersport in the Class AA final. The game will take place at Karns City on Saturday at 6:00 pm.

Thursday’s full game broadcast can be viewed below.


