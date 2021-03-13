A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

