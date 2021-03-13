 

Additional Charges Filed Against Two Local Men Busted for Heroin, Fentanyl

Saturday, March 13, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

CraigBrosNewChargesJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two Corsica men are facing additional felony charges related to a multi-month investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl at a residence near Corsica.

Court documents indicate the Jefferson County District Attorney filed additional criminal charges on Wednesday, March 11, against 26-year-old Tyler Jordan Craig and 24-year-old Bradon James Craig.

According to criminal complaints, members of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force (JCDTF) made controlled purchases of heroin/fentanyl from Tyler Jordan Craig and Bradon James Craig at their shared residence in Clover Township, Jefferson County, on February 23, February 25, and March 1, utilizing undercover operatives and confidential informants.

A search warrant was then served at the Craig residence in Clover Township on March 3.

Police found and seized a lockbox containing approximately 15 bricks (approximately 750 waxed bags) of heroin/fentanyl, along with a large amount of cash, which included $180.00 in JCDTF prerecorded funds, as well as Bradon Craig’s wallet with his identification inside, according to the complaint.

During a later interview, Bradon Craig said the heroin belonged to him. He told police that Tyler Craig provided him with money from prospective buyers of heroin/fentanyl, and he counted it before letting Tyler Craig take the heroin/fentanyl back to the buyer in the driveway, the complaint states.

The following charges were filed against Tyler Craig and Bradon Craig through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on March 11:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (six counts)
– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (three counts)

The defendants were initially jailed earlier this month on felony drug charges related to a multi-month investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl at a residence near Corsica.

Hearings on those charges were continued on March 11 and have been rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. on April 6.

Both defendants remain lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $80,000.00 monetary bail each.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

