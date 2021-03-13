Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Classic French Onion Soup

Save this recipe for a cold, wintry day!

Ingredients

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon butter



8 cups thinly sliced onions (about 3 pounds)3 garlic cloves, minced1/2 cup port wine2 cartons (32 ounces each) beef broth1/2 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon salt24 slices French bread baguette (1/2 inch thick)2 large garlic cloves, peeled and halved3/4 cup shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese

Directions

-In a Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons of oil and butter over medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir until softened, 10-13 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until deep golden brown, 30-40 minutes. Add minced garlic; cook 2 minutes longer.

-Stir in wine. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half. Add broth, pepper, and salt; return to a boil. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour.

-Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. Place baguette slices on a baking sheet; brush both sides with remaining oil. Bake until toasted, 3-5 minutes on each side. Rub toasts with halved garlic.

-To serve, place twelve 8-oz. broiler-safe bowls or ramekins on baking sheets; place 2 toasts in each. Ladle with soup; top with cheese. Broil 4 in. from heat until cheese is melted.

