Eugene “Gene” Gulnac, 92, of Franklin, passed away in the late afternoon of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, PA.

Born September 19, 1928, in Ridgeway, PA, he was a son of the late Durl Edwin and Margaret (Herzog) Gulnac. He attended Rocky Grove High School.

On August 6, 1949, Gene married the love of his life, the former Helen B. Shepard; she preceded him in death on January 3, 2015, after 65 wonderful years together.

Throughout his life, Gene was a Machinist for Chicago Pneumatic Tool (CPT) for over 40 years.

In his spare time, Gene had a love for the outdoors and could often be found out in the woods hunting. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan and loved watching their games. Eugene was also a faithful member of the Christ United Methodist Church, were he and his wife were active in the congregational activities. In addition to attending services almost every Sunday, Eugene was also an active Lay Pastor and a Sunday School teacher.

A true family man, Gene adored his family and all the wonderful times they spent together; he will most certainly miss attending the many sporting activities of his grandchildren, one of his favorite things in life.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Michael Gulnac and his wife, Kim, of Sharpsburg, GA, and Mark Gulnac and his wife, Suzanne, of Wimberley, TX; his two daughters, Lynn Greggs and her husband, John, and Lisa Hays and her husband, Mike, both of Franklin; his five grandchildren, Rich Biery and his wife, Shannon, of Madison, IN, Matt Biery and his wife, Katarina, of Philadelphia, Kristin Reagle and her husband, Cody, of Fredonia, Robynne Brock of Polk, and Crystal Gurall of Greenville; his many great-grandchildren; and his 3 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by his in-laws, William and Laura Shepard; and by his brother, Durl Gulnac.

In keeping with the family’s request, there will be no public visitation.

Funeral services for Gene will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt and Assoc. Pastor Sam Wagner, co-officiating.

A livestream of Gene’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 11 am on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

Gene will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gene’s honor to the Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA, 16323 and/or Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA, 16323.

The family would like thank the nurses of the Venango County Visiting Nurses Association for the wonderful care and compassion they showed towards Gene.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

