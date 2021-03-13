Letter to the Editor: Thank You to Clarion County Sheriff’s Department

 

Saturday, March 13, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Rda558fa6c39b6276f1599c17d139de4dCLARION, Pa. – The following letter was submitted by Marilyn George:

Dear Editor,

I would like to thank the Clarion County Sheriff’s Department, Rex, and all the deputies for their
incredible class on handgun safety.

The class was well presented, concise, and easy to understand. When asked why we wanted to take the
class many reasons were given. My reason was intimidation. I own a handgun that seemed to own me.

I was afraid to take it out of the box. Many people know that I have always said, ‘if an intruder enters my home, I was NOT afraid to throw that box at him/her.’ I needed to have that fear taken from me.

And, knowledge is the great equalizer.

I now not only understand what kind of handgun I possess; I know how it works and how to clean it, how
to disassemble and reassemble also. I know how to safely handle this weapon. They even explained
different kinds of ammunition; what to use…. If you can find it!

We then went to the firing range and each one of the students were provided one on one time with
someone from the department. We fired our weapons with experts at our side.

Thank you again Rex and all your team. Thank you, Longshot, for providing such a nice facility. Thank
you Zack’s for our yummy breakfast wraps and lovely lunch.

If you own a handgun and want to have professional instruction, contact the Sheriff’s office and get on the list for the class. The class size is small, so call soon.

Gratefully yours,

Marilyn George

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of exploreClarion.com.

