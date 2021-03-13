 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

North Clarion Places Fifth, Brings Home 13 Medals at Academic Decathlon State Championship

Saturday, March 13, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

AD-2021FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion Academic Decathlon team finished in fifth place in the small schools division of the Academic Decathlon State Championship.

North Clarion team members also earned 13 total medals.

Cole Anderson led the team with six medals, winning gold medals in art, economics, music, and social science and taking silver medals in math and science.

Caleb Dailey won a silver medal in math and a bronze medal in art.

Alexy McDermid earned gold in music and silver in literature.

Wyatt Stimmell won gold medals in both economics and science. Parker Evans earned the bronze medal in art.


