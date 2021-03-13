Say What?!: Airline Worker Reunites Young Passenger With Left-Behind Buzz Lightyear

TEXAS – An airline worker at an Arkansas airport reunited a lost Buzz Lightyear toy with the young boy who accidentally left the action figure behind in Texas.

Southwest Airlines said the boy, named Hagen, had gotten off a plane at Dallas Love Field Airport, and his family already was in its rental car heading away from the airport when the child realized his Buzz Lightyear toy was missing.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.