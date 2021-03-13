Shirley Winona (Stevens) Rizzo, 85, of Inverness, FL, passed away on March 7, 2021, in Brookville, PA.

She was born on March 1, 1936, to the late Eldred “Stub” and Evie Etta (DeLuca) Stevens in Bridgewater, VT.

She graduated from Springfield High School and went on to receive her certification in Cosmetology.

She married Donald Rizzo on October 28, 1961, in Windsor, VT.

Shirley was Catholic by faith and a member of the Elks Lodge and American Legion Auxiliary. She retired from Thermal Dynamics but would still practice hairdressing on the side for friends and family.

Shirley liked to knit and read books. She also enjoyed watching game shows, talent shows, and NASCAR. Shirley loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by them all.

Shirley is survived by three sons, Steven Rizzo, Anthony “Tony” Rizzo, and Jeffrey “Jeff” (Kitty Becker) Rizzo; three grandchildren, Crystal-Lynn Hazlette, Bailey Rizzo, and Ciara Becker; one great grandchild, Kyah Becker; and four siblings, Carol Helie, Judy Bourgue, James Stevens, and Wayne Stevens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by three siblings, Ruby Anderson, Hilda Therrien, and Joyce Baldwin; and her longtime companion, Larry Macia.

Services will be held privately at a later date in Vermont and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. Interment will take place at Brownsville Cemetery, West Windsor, Windsor County, VT. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

